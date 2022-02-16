IIHF, NHL officials optimistic about deal for 2026 Olympics

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

BEIJING (AP) — International Ice Hockey Federation president Luc Tardif says he is optimistic NHL players will participate in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina. Tardif says he wants to have an agreement reached sooner than this time. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly tells The Associated Press that league officials don’t anticipate an issue reaching an agreement on a relatively expedited basis. The NHL has not been at the Olympics since 2014. Tardif also said the men’s world junior championship and women’s under-18 tournament will happen this summer after being canceled in December because of the pandemic.