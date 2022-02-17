ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Warmer, less windy…until Monday

Hello everyone and happy Thursday. I'm happy to be back in covering for Dave...doing the weather is the best part of my job. I have been tracking some rain and snow showers across the area, but they wont last for much longer- likely over by 7-8 PM tonight.

The next few days, we'll have a warming trend, peaking on Sunday at 70 degrees. We will have lighter winds overall, until, as you see in the title, Monday. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, we will have winds coming from the WSW, the SW, and W, which will pick up blowing dust and sand and bring it into the area. Fortunately, it does not look like the winds will be as strong as the ones we saw on Wednesday, but as of now, we could see anywhere from 30-35 mph wind gusts. As models continue to change, we will let you know if the winds will be strong enough to issue a First Alert.

We'll have two small chances for rain on Wednesday and on Friday, but overall, they are low rain chances. Enjoy your week, and the sunny weather!