Federal officials: El Paso businessman underreported income taxes; sentenced to 1 year in prison

EL PASO, Texas – An El Paso Businessman was sentenced to 12 months in prison for filing false personal tax returns.

Federals officials say Victor Manuel Gonzalez, 60, filed fraudulent federal income tax returns for multiple years. Officials say over a three-year period, Gonzalez claimed income from his tax preparation business totaled $61,240; officials say his earnings for that period were $350,000.

According to court documents, Gonzalez also applied and received refunds through the Earned Income Tax Credit.

In addition to prison, Gonzalez much file accurate amended taxes for 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

“It is appalling that the defendant would go to such lengths over the course of several tax years to falsify his own tax returns while operating as a tax preparer,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff. “Our office is proud to have partnered with IRS CI in holding him accountable for his actions,” Hoff said.