Luka Doncic scores 49 points, Mavs beat Pelicans 125-118

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 49 points and 15 rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks never trailed in a 125-118 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night, their sixth victory in seven games. Doncic made four of his first five 3-point shots — sometimes skipping back to the defensive end in celebration as the net billowed from a long make — before finishing 7 of 14 from deep. Dallas raced to a 45-27 lead after the first quarter, when Doncic scored 19 points and the Mavs combined to make nine of 12 3s. CJ McCollum scored 38 for New Orleans.