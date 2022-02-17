New Mexico ends indoor mask mandate; LCPS, GISD follow with lifting mandates, relaxed rules

UPDATE: Las Cruces Public Schools - Effective immediately, masks will be optional while district officials evaluate current COVID-safe practices. For indoor activities and events, schools will still observe social distancing to the greatest extent possible. Under the new guidance, concession sales can resume immediately.

“We will move cautiously forward under this shift,” said LCPS Superintendent Ralph Ramos. “Students, families and staff have sacrificed a lot to get the number of positive cases down. Effective immediately, masks will be optional, and we will respect the decision of students, families and staff to choose for themselves whether or not they want to wear a mask – indoors or out.”

According to Ramos, the following adjustments were made following Thursday’s announcement:

Masks and face coverings are optional in all LCPS facilities, including all athletic and school-sponsored events

Social distancing, to the greatest extent possible, will be observed at all indoor events

Concessions may resume

If cases spike, the district reserves the right to reinstate mask mandates or other applicable COVID-safe protocols

The district will continue to restrict building access to essential visitors only

District officials will continue to observe sanitation schedules and will continue to follow guidance from the New Mexico Public Education Department and the New Mexico Department of Health.

NEW MEXICO - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the state's mask mandate would be lifted effective immediately.

Lujan Grisham made the announcement during a post-legislative briefing.

Lujan Grisham said the numbers were trending in the right direction. She removed her mask during the news live news conference.

There are places where the mask mandate is still in effect. The amended health order can be read below.

Following the Governor's announcement, Gadsden ISD sent a notice to employees saying mask requirements would be relaxed. School officials are leaving mask-wearing decisions to parents and guardians to make. Gadsden employees will also be allowed to make their own choice.

NM Public Health Order by David Gonzalez on Scribd