New Mexico legislators approve $1B state spending increase

By MORGAN LEE and CEDAR ATTANASIO

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s Legislature has approved a record-setting $1 billion annual budget increase that bolsters spending on public schools, Medicaid, public safety initiatives and an array of grants, loans and tax breaks to private industry. The Legislature on Wednesday sent the governor a roughly $8.48 billion general fund spending plan for the fiscal year starting July 1. It’s a 14% increase over current spending. The state Senate separately advanced a half-billion dollar package of tax rebates, cuts and credits toward a decisive House floor debate, along with package of crime-fighting initiatives. The Legislature has until noon Thursday to approve legislation before adjourning.