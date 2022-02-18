Family calls for justice after dog dies during visit to Horizon City groomer

HORIZON CITY, Texas — A family is seeking justice after their 9-year-old English Bulldog died during a visit to a dog groomer in Horizon City.

Bevo, the English Bulldog, was taken to Crazzy Dog Grooming to be groomed before a scheduled surgery the next day. After the owners dropped the dog off, they received a call from Eastlake Animal Clinic, located next to the grooming store, that Bevo had died.

The owners of the dog say Bevo’s lungs were full of fluid and his throat full of foam when he died.