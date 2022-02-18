In Your Debt: Money red flags can make or break a couple

By SARA RATHNER of NerdWallet

It’s common for couples to butt heads about money once in a while. If you can discuss your differences with honesty and empathy, it’s an opportunity to emerge stronger than ever. But some issues are harder to solve, especially if one or both of you are secretive or controlling when it comes to money. It’s possible to work through even serious situations when both partners are willing to put in the hard work. Still, you can also choose to leave a relationship where your values don’t match or your partner is unwilling to treat you with respect.