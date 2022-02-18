South Carolina adds Wright as TE coach, gives staff raises

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has hired Jody Wright to coach tight ends. Wright received a two-year contract approved by the board of trustees Friday. He will make $350,000 this season and $400,000 in 2023. Wright most recently was in the NFL working for the New York Giants. He last coached in college in 2018 at UAB. Wright also served a director of player personnel at Alabama under Nick Saban from 2015 to 2017. South Carolina also gave raises and contract extensions to five on-field assistants and strength coach Luke Day.