Blind community faces at home COVID testing challenges

EL PASO, Texas– Across the region the blind community is struggling to take at home COVID-19 tests alone.

According to the vice president of the El Paso Council of the Blind, Alfredo Perez, there are many issues with at home COVID-19 testing.

Perez said that with the instructions not being available in braille, the blind community is forced to have somebody help them take the test.

Although, he said this can also put the person helping in a dangerous situation if the person testing comes out positive.

“It's an insecurity to not know whether you're positive or negative and to have any kind of symptoms that's been connected with COVID its makes someone hesitate, it puts a worry into them,” said Perez.

If they attempt to do it alone, he said the steps are a struggle.

“We're always able to try and do anything on our own first and then we’ll ask for assistance, but as far as where the droplets need to be placed and the nose swabbing and things like that, it can become frustrating,” said Perez.

He said their other option left is to go to testing sites using UBER or the Sun Metro Lift, but planning and scheduling a ride back can be an added battle.

With all the added issues, it can cause people in the blind community to isolate themselves.

“What some people do, is they will tend to hesitate or wait for their symptoms to disappear before going out or visiting family or friends,” said Perez.

Perez said some options to fix the issue is to have tests modified to include raised bumps that give you the result, change in odor (although covid can affect smelling abilities) and or change in temperature, along with instructions in braille.

City officials tell ABC-7 that they have a mobile team of people that will help with testing for those that are homebound. For assistance you can call the COVID-19 hotline at 915-212- 6843.

Officials also said the city has a contract with Project Amistad that covers free rides for the blind community, vaccination purposes only.