What’s on Doppler’s Radar – What is the wind chill?

EL PASO, Texas -- It's tough enough when it's cold outside to stay warm – but a major challenge to stay somewhat comfortable when the winds scream "get inside!" is the wind chill. Blowing on hot coffee to cool it down is the same effect the wind chill has on you.

The air movement increases the coffee's loss of heat, and the drink cools faster. We have a thin layer of warm air surrounding our bodies. When that shallow layer of air gets shoved away by the winds, it's replaced with a new layer of cold air.

Realize that the stronger the winds blow and the colder the air, the worse the wind chill and the increased threat of frostbite. The wind chill only affects people and animals. It does not affect objects; for instance, if the air temperature is 35 degrees and the wind chill is 20, your battery and water in the radiator will not be affected.

The National Weather Service produced a wind chill chart. Just match the wind gusts with the actual air temperature, and you get the wind chill or the "feel like" temperature. Just remember when it's cold and windy, dress appropriately and in layers, making sure to cover exposed skin.