ABC-7 First Alert Continues for Wednesday

Winds will begin to crank up Wednesday. The brunt of the winds will hit between 2-6 pm with some blowing dust and sand reducing visibilities. Temps will climb to around 75 degrees. The winds will begin to weaken (slowly) by Wednesday night and early Thursday.

Temps will cool down behind the cold front early Thursday. Temps Thursday will cool to the low and mid 50s. Peak wind gusts Thursday will be at 30 mph.

