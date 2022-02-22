Musk, lawyer escalate word fight with securities regulators

By TOM KRISHER

AP Auto Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Elon Musk and his lawyers are escalating their fight with U.S. securities regulators. A Musk lawyer has accused regulators of leaking investigative information, and Musk is alleging on Twitter that government corruption is being exposed. Musk’s tweet early Tuesday and a Monday letter from lawyer Alex Spiro to a federal judge didn’t offer any specifics about the alleged leak by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Spiro accused the commission of retaliating against Tesla and Musk for exercising First Amendment rights. The SEC declined comment Tuesday.