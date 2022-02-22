Sunland Park’s new entertainment district adjusts to accommodate recreational marijuana

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico- With the buying, selling, and use of marijuana becoming recreational in New Mexico on April 1, 2022, the city of Sunland Park will adjust its planning of its upcoming entertainment district.

According to the draft overlay of the entertainment zone, cannabis operations are to be limited by the total number of businesses per shopping development on multiple-tenant space. A ratio of 60/40 is not to be exceeded, where cannabis operations do not exceed 40% of the leasable tenant space.

ABC-7 spoke with Sunland Park City Planner Michael Martinez, who explained they recognize Texas still has not made cannabis recreational. They want to be "good neighbors" but realize the positive economic impact for their city.

Martinez said that "Sunland Park is one of the most conservative communities in the state of New Mexico," and added, "We want to keep the sale and consumption of cannabis away from residential areas, which is why we have created these general types of districts."