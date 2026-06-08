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ABC-7 First Alert: Triple digit stretch begins

KVIA
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today at 6:33 AM
Published 6:02 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert as we track triple digits temps throughout this week.

We started off this morning with temps in the 70s. El Paso and Las Cruces are expected to trend above average today. El Paso is anticipated to reach a high in the triple digits. El Paso's high for today is 102, Las Cruces 99.

Today will remain dry and calm otherwise. The next few days temps will climb even higher.

Rain chances increase by the end of our workweek.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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