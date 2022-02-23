Boston Athletic Association’s Grilk stepping down as CEO

BOSTON (AP) — The 2022 Boston Marathon will be the final one with Thomas S. Grilk as the Boston Athletic Association’s president and chief executive officer. The B.A.A., which manages the world’s oldest annual marathon, says the 74-year-old Grilk will be stepping down from his posts on April 30 and making a planned transition into a senior advisor role after more than 11 years leading the non-profit. He has been connected to the organization for more than 40 years. Chief operating officer Jack Fleming will serve as acting CEO, effective May 1. The B.A.A.’s Board of Governors will initiate a search for a new CEO.