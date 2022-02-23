Garland, LeVert out with injuries as Cavs return from break

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers are coming back from the All-Star break at less than full strength. All-Star guard Darius Garland will miss will miss Cleveland’s game Thursday night at Detroit with a back issue that has slowed him for weeks while newly acquired guard Caris LeVert is sidelined with a sprained right foot. Garland sat out five games with lower back soreness prior to last week’s All-Star stoppage. The 22-year-old took part in All-Star Weekend activities, scoring 13 points in Team LeBron’s win Sunday. Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff did not mention anything about Garland’s status following Wednesday’s practice. It’s not yet known when LeVert got hurt.