New Mexico lobbyist accuses state lawmaker of groping her

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A lobbyist for progressive advocacy groups in New Mexico has accused a leading Democratic state senator of grabbing and pinching her buttocks at a hotel reception in 2015. She is calling on the lawmaker to resign in a public letter. Lobbyist Marianna Anaya says Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto of Albuquerque groped her at a reception in Santa Fe for a teachers union. Ivey-Soto on Wednesday denied that allegation and said his interactions with the lobbyist were never sexual. Anaya vowed to file a complaint with the Legislature, which overhauled its anti-harassment policies in 2018.