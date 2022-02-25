China is Russia’s best hope to blunt sanctions, but wary

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — China is the only friend that might help Russia blunt the impact of economic sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, but President Xi Jinping’s government is giving no sign it might be willing to risk its own access to U.S. and European markets by doing too much. Beijing’s ability to support President Vladimir Putin by importing more Russian gas and other goods is limited. Relations with Moscow have warmed under Xi, motivated by shared resentment of Washington. The United States and the 27-nation European Union promised crippling trade and financial penalties after Moscow’s invasion. Experts say Xi’s government might support Putin within those limits but will balk at openly violating sanctions and being targeted for penalties.