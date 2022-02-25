Levante beats Elche 3-0 for 3rd win in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Last-place Levante has defeated Elche 3-0 for its third Spanish league win. José Luis Morales, Jorge de Frutos and Gonzalo Melero scored for the hosts. The win moved Levante within six points of safety ahead of the weekend matches. Levante’s other wins came against Mallorca in January and at defending champion Atlético Madrid this month. It drew at Celta Vigo 1-1 in its last match. Elche played a man down from the 73rd following a straight red card to midfielder Gerard Gumbau for a hard foul.