Woman killed in car crash near Fabens

EL PASO COUNTY, Texas -- A woman is dead after a car crash near Fabens, according to officials.

A woman was driving a car when she rear-ended a tractor tailor. First responders pronounced her dead on scene.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputies closed I -10 Westbound at exit mile marker 49, detouring traffic at the Fabens Rd exit while crews investigated a deadly car crash on Sunday morning.

The investigation is still in progress, no further information is available at this time. I-10 westbound in this area will be closed for the next 4 hours.

