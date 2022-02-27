Woman killed in car crash near Fabens
EL PASO COUNTY, Texas -- A woman is dead after a car crash near Fabens, according to officials.
A woman was driving a car when she rear-ended a tractor tailor. First responders pronounced her dead on scene.
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputies closed I -10 Westbound at exit mile marker 49, detouring traffic at the Fabens Rd exit while crews investigated a deadly car crash on Sunday morning.
The investigation is still in progress, no further information is available at this time. I-10 westbound in this area will be closed for the next 4 hours.
This is sad. At sounds like distracted driving. May she R.I.P. and may God bless her soul and protect her family.