A new ride and New Mexico minimum wage increase prompts ticket price increase at Western Playland

EL PASO, Texas-- Fire-ball, the newest ride at Western Playland and the rise on labor pay in New Mexico pushed the park to raise prices.

"We had to raise one of our prices," said park owner Pat Thomson, "I thought with the new ride, let's raise the adult price for the pay-oneprice."

The pay-one-price went from $25.95. to $27.65, going up one dollar and seventy cents. This pass allows people to go unlimited times on all rides, and now have a new one to enjoy.