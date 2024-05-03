ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Great Friday, warm and breezy

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We can expect another great weather day to round out your work week as we continue to look warm and dry for your Friday.

Temperatures throughout the region are looking to reach the upper 80s to the low 90s. This will keep temperatures above the seasonal norm yet again this week.

Conditions will remain dry as there are no rain chances in our forecast.

At most we will see some light breezes today.

Overall looking at a great Friday to spend outdoors. Enjoy!