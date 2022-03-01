Covid-19 cases continue downward trend for CDC week 8

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso health officials reported 30 new Covid-19 related deaths spanning a period of four months. The data are part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention week 8.

On death dates back to November, three are from January and 26 are from February.

All 30 patients had underlying conditions. They included:

3 men in their 40s

5 men in their 60s

4 women in their 60s

3 men in their 70s

3 women in their 70s

3 men in their 80s

6 women in their 80s

1 man in his 90s

1 woman in her 90s

There were 403 new breakthrough Covid-19 cases with 10 breakthrough deaths.

There were 507 new Covid -19 cases reported.

You can find daily updates on Covid-19 data at epstrong.org.