El Paso location of “Tiff’s Treats” on-demand warm cookie company, opening on March 26

EL PASO, Texas - Tiff's Treats, the Austin-based on-demand warm cookie company, is expanding into the Borderland. A location at the Fountains at Farah is scheduled to open on March 26th. Co-founders Tiffany and Leon Chen appeared Wednesday on ABC-7 at 4 to talk about their business.

The company got its start in 1999 when Tiffany stood Leon up for a date and delivered hot-from-the-oven cookies to apologize. Leon convinced Tiff to turn her cookies into a business, and Tiff’s Treats was born. The company started as small as you can get, with the two of them taking orders on a cell phone and baking cookies in the oven at Leon’s apartment, where he lived with two roommates.

El Paso will be the company's 75th location; there are stores in Texas, Oklahoma, Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina.

"We don't bake the cookies until you order," said Tiffany Chen. The company delivers straight from the oven to homes and businesses in its delivery zones within about an hour from when an order is placed. Tiff’s Treats’ menu features 11 timeless cookie flavors and a limited-time flavor each month, as well as decadent brownies and other treats, with cold milk, ice cream and Frost ‘ems® Frosting Cups pairing options.

With more than 200 million cookies sold (chocolate chip and snickerdoodle topping the list of customer favorites), the brand has earned a cult-like following of cookie fans and a list of celebrity investors, including basketball legend Dirk Nowitzki and fashion designer Kendra Scott, as well as tennis star Andy Roddick and actress Brooklyn Decker.

The Chens have written a book "It's Not Just Cookies" about their unlikely story of building a business that now has millions of customers and $100 million in funding. The book, published by Harper Horizon, is available now on Amazon and shares, for the first time ever, homemade versions of some of the founders’ favorite cookie recipes.