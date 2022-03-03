2 more track records set at FISU speedskating championships

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Germany’s Lea-Sophie Scholz and Japan’s Kota Mitsui set track records in winning 1,500-meter events Thursday at the FISU World University speed skating championship. Scholz won the women’s race on the 400-meter James C. Sheffield Speed Skating Oval in 2 minutes, 9.22 seconds. Yuka Takahashi of Japan was second in 2:10.72 and Veronika Antosova of the Czech Republic took the bronze in 2:13.81. Mitsui finished the men’s race in 1:54.88 with temperatures near 13º Fahrenheit and winds blowing from the west for most of the race.