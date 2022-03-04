Alexander ends Canadian downhill drought in shared victory

KVITFJELL, Norway (AP) — Canadian skier Cameron Alexander shared victory with Swiss rival Niels Hintermann in a men’s World Cup downhill after the pair upset the top contenders for the season title. Alexander was a late starter with bib No. 39 and took advantage of the sunny conditions on the Olympiabakken course as several lower-ranked skiers posted top-10 results. Hintermann started 17th and he edged then-leader Matthias Mayer of Austria by 0.12 seconds for his second career victory. Olympic downhill champion Beat Feuz was 0.19 behind in fourth. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde was one-hundredth further back in fifth and kept a slim lead in the discipline standings.