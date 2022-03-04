Father mourns son after shelling on Ukraine soccer field

By MSTYSLAV CHERNOV

Associated Press

MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — A man in the Ukraine port city of Mariupol collapses in grief as he mourns the death of his 16-year-old son, Iliya, killed after shelling on a soccer field near a school. Iliya was fatally wounded Wednesday while playing soccer in Mariupol when shelling started amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The explosive hit the soccer field near a school in the Azov Sea city. Heavy fighting continued on the outskirts of Mariupol on Thursday, and the city was plunged it into darkness as the battle knocked out most phone services and raised the prospect of food and water shortages.