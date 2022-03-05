Five American women caught in El Paso smuggling fentanyl inside their bodies in less than a week

EL PASO, Texas -- In less than a week, Customs inspectors at three different international ports of entry in El Paso caught five women trying to smuggle the dangerous drug fentanyl inside their bodies.

The women, who range in age between 19 and 42 years of age, were all American citizens. One of them was two months pregnant, said federal agents.

“It is tragic that people are willing to put themselves in these dangerous situations,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector A. Mancha in a statement. “This synthetic opioid is so powerful that if a package were to rupture inside the body, the consequences could be life threatening.”

The women were caught between February 24 and March 2nd, said the agency. They concealed the packages inside body cavities, except for one who had the drugs in her bra area, according to Customs and Border Protection agents.

Three of them carried the drugs in their vaginal area and one in her rectal area. CBP said all voluntarily removed the packages after pat downs revealed they were concealing drugs.

The heaviest package weighed almost .400 pounds. That's about the weight of a roll of quarters.