Gaudreau scores 37 seconds into OT, Flames beat Avs 4-3

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau scored 37 seconds into overtime, Elias Lindholm had two goals and the red-hot Calgary Flames beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in a matchup between two of the Western Conference’s top teams. Gaudreau took a pass off the boards from Lindholm and beat Pavel Francouz to the glove side for the winner. Erik Gudbranson added a goal for a Calgary team that is 13-1-1 over its last 15 games. This marked the first time this season the two teams that lead their respective divisions have squared off. But they will be well-acquainted by the end of this month as they meet three times. Dan Vladar finished with 32 saves. Gabriel Landeskog, Andre Burakovsky and Nathan MacKinnon scored for Colorado.