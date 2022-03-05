Woman’s carjacking account under scrutiny in deadly crash

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico woman says she was carjacked at knifepoint but state police investigators haven’t confirmed there was another person in the vehicle when a freeway crash killed a Santa Fe police officer and another man following a pursuit. Search warrant affidavits filed to seek DNA and evidence from Jeannine Jaramillo’s cellphone say an officer at the crash scene Wednesday said he saw a woman get out of Jaramillo’s car but no other person. Jaramillo told KOB-TV that she was abducted and feared for her life. A state police spokesman said Saturday that no arrest has been made and that the investigation continues.