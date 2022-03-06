COVID-19 continues to cause havoc for Borderland Shelter

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico- As people begin to recover from the pandemic, animal services in the Borderland are feeling some unforeseen effects due to the virus.

“With COVID we have just seen that everything that was walking along the edge of working just enough broke apart and now we are reeling,” Director of Community and Economic Development for Sunland Park, Monica Riehl told ABC-7.

Riehl explained that with veterinarians not being able to spay and neuter animals many bred unchecked, especially strays.

Another issue Riehl says Sunland Park is experiencing like the rest of the nation is the lack of staff that are available to care for the animals.

“We had people testing positive back to back so there have been times there as a director Ive jumped in there cleaning, doing whatever needs to be done to take care of the animals,” said Riehl.

If you are interested in helping the pets at the Sunland Park Shelter you can go to ARLEP.org in the name of Sunland Park Dogs.

If you are interested in working with the animals you can contact Riehl at Monica.Riehl@SunlandPark-NM.gov