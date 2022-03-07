El Pasoans discover unique way to send support to war ravaged Ukrainian people

EL PASO, Texas- With the war in Ukraine ongoing, some El Pasoans have found a way to support the people who live in the areas torn by the conflict.

ABC-7 received a post from a Facebook user who talked about booking Airbnbs actually owned by Ukranian residents and not just large corporations.

Nancy Mestler Loos, a nurse, told ABC-7 that she saw the idea in a Facebook group she is in with other friends. She posted the idea on her timeline and it went viral.

Even though her intentions were good, Loos said she received some backlash.

She said some people on social media pointed out that renting the Airbnbs without the intention of using them could prevent people who need a place to stay in the area from finding one. Others told Loos the people who own the Airbnbs may actually be Russian people.

Several international organizations are also offering aid to Ukranians, including UNICEF, the International Red Cross and Catholic Relief Services.