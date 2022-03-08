Record gas costs pose fresh political challenge for Biden

By WILL WEISSERT and NATHAN ELLGREN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — By banning U.S. imports of Russian oil, President Joe Biden is hoping that punishing Vladimir Putin’s country for the war in Ukraine is worth the political hit he’ll take at home, where gasoline prices have already shattered records and are likely to climb even higher. At the same time, energy politics for Republicans may also prove tricky. The GOP is simultaneously cheering the move to punish Russia’s economy while bashing Biden for high gas prices. Republicans also have begun pushing the White House to stimulate U.S. energy production by rolling back environmental controls. Doing so likely wouldn’t have anyquick effect on gas prices, however.