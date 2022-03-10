Brown, Bey lead Washington past Utah 82-70 in Pac-12 tourney

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Terrell Brown Jr. finished with 22 points and five assists, Jamal Bey scored 19 and Washington pulled away in the second half for an 82-70 victory over Utah in the first round of the Pac-12 Conference tournament. Brown knocked down 9 of 19 shots and has scored in double figures in every game this season for the sixth-seeded Huskies (17-14). Bey was 3 of 6 from 3-point range. Utah tied the score at 44 on a rebound basket by Branden Carlson with just under 17 minutes remaining, but Bey answered with a 3-pointer and Brown hit back-to-back jumpers in a 7-2 run and Washington pulled away from there. The Huskies advance to play No. 3 seed Southern Cal in the quarterfinals on Thursday.