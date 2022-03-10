Trial in limbo years after raid on New Mexico compound

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A U.S. district court is evaluating the mental health of a woman charged with kidnapping, firearms and terrorism-related counts nearly four years after authorities arrested her and four other adults from an extended family at a squalid New Mexico compound while recovered the remains of a 3-year-old boy. Courtroom deliberations about Haitian national Jany Leveille and her mental health where scheduled on Thursday at a hearing sealed from public view to consider whether she is able to understand the charges against her. The deliberations take place more than 3 1/2 years after sheriff’s officials and state agents raided a ramshackle encampment in the remote desert in search of a sickly 3-year-old who had been reported missing by his mother in Georgia.