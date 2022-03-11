Dolphins place 2nd-round tender on CB Nik Needham

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins say they have placed a second-round tender on cornerback Nik Needham. The deal means Needham will earn nearly $4 million next season with the Dolphins unless he signs an offer with another team that Miami elects to not match. The Dolphins would receive a second-round pick if that occurs. Needham has started 22 games and played in 45 over the last three seasons for the Dolphins, after entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of UTEP in 2019. He played in all 17 games this past season.