Trevor Bauer’s leave extended through March 19 by MLB, union

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave was extended for a week by Major League Baseball and the players’ association. The extension begins Sunday, the mandatory reporting date for spring training, and runs through March 19. Bauer will not report to spring training during the extension or before the mandatory reporting date. He was placed on seven days’ paid leave July 2 under the union and MLB’s joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy after a Southern California woman said he choked her into unconsciousness. Bauer says through representatives that everything that happened between the two was “wholly consensual.”