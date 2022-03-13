Neymar and Messi jeered by seething PSG fans in 3-0 home win

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

Record-breakers Neymar and Lionel Messi felt the heat from Paris Saint-Germain’s angry fans following another Champions League humiliation. They were whistled every time they touched the ball during a 3-0 home win against Bordeaux on Sunday. Even when Neymar scored the second goal against rock-bottom Bordeaux the fans jeered him. While the runaway leader moved 15 points clear in a league it usually dominates the fans want success elsewhere. Yet PSG blew it again in the Champions League this week against Real Madrid. Later on Sunday, Marseille needed to win at Brest to move level on points with Nice in second place and the automatic Champions League spot.