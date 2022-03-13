Teen cadet at New Mexico Military Institute reported missing

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a cadet at the New Mexico Military Institute is missing. New Mexico State Police say 15-year-old Peyton Brynn Scarff of Roswell was last seen on campus around 3 p.m. Wednesday and was in her uniform. Police with the Military Institute are asking the public for information to help find Scarff. Authorities say it’s still unclear if the teen is a runaway from the public military school that is a four-year high school and two-year junior college.