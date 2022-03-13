Trae Young scores 47, Hawks hold off Pacers 131-128

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 33 of his 47 points in the first half, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Indiana Pacers 131-128. Atlanta had seven players score in double figures and shot 54.8% from the field. Danilo Gallinari and De’Andre Hunter had 15 points apiece, and Kevin Huerter finished with 14. The Hawks have won 13 of 15 at home and two straight overall. Tyrese Halliburton and Buddy Hield each scored 25 points for Indiana.