March Madness brings back feel of the good ol’ days

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

College basketball fans hungering for a return to normal this March should feel happy. Gonzaga is the tournament’s top seed. Kansas and Arizona are No. 1s and so is Baylor, the defending national champion. Duke and Kentucky are right up there as No. 2 seeds. All that sameness feels like more of a celebration. The tournament was wiped out by the pandemic in 2020. Last year’s version was held in a single state. This time, the tournament begins Tuesday with First Four games, and winds through more than a dozen cities before ending with the Final Four in New Orleans.