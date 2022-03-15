Skip to Content
El Paso man charged with online solicitation of a minor

EL PASO, Texas – A 35-year-old man has been arrested after sending nudes photos of himself to a person he thought was a 15-year-old girl, according to El Paso police.

Police charged Ivan Adame with the online solicitation of a minor.

Police say in addition to nude photos of himself; he sent sexually explicit messages to an undercover El Paso police detective with the Internet Crimes Against Children unit.

Adame was arrested on Monday. His bond was set at $25,000.

