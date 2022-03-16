Police: Man shot, killed supervisor at Houston office tower

HOUSTON (AP) — Police say a man shot and killed his supervisor in a high-rise office building in Houston. The shooting happened about noon Wednesday on the 10th floor of an office tower in the Greenway Plaza office complex on Interstate 69 west of downtown. Executive Assistant Police Chief Larry Satterwhite says the gunman was known to co-workers and is expected to be charged with murder. Police say officers swarmed the building searching for the suspect until he surrendered at a downtown high-rise apartment building where officers believe he lived. No other injuries were reported. Police say they have no motive.