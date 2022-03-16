Amistad extends utility assistance to El Paso renters

El Paso, TX– El Paso renters can apply for assistance paying for utility bills. The program hopes to assist those impacted by the pandemic. Renters in El Paso can get up to 12 months of El Paso Water and El Paso Electric bills.

“We know many El Pasoans are facing hardship at the moment and our goal is to relieve some of the financial stress through the AmistadCARES Program,” said Andrea Ramirez, CEO.

The City of El Paso and the utility companies have given funds to help pay for the program. That funding came from federal assistance provided by Congress under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The program runs now through July.

To learn more call (915)-298-7307.

To be eligible residents must: