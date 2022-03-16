School fight videos point to troubling trend

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico-A Santa Teresa family member tells ABC-7 video of his niece being bullied and beaten on school grounds is troubling.

The video has since been brought down. He shared that video with ABC 7. It's enough to bring the victim's grandmother to tears.

"To see my granddaughter be such a victim you know it is not fair. these young students have enough, so many issues they have to deal with," said Janice Romney.

And even more, infuriating for the victim's uncle is this video was posted on a public social media platform.

"That they're actually able to put these things on social media and where the whole world can see. and use it as propaganda to kinda where they think they can get away with it. Yeah and promote bullying, exactly," said Nathan Ball, the middle school student's uncle.