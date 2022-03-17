Advocates denounce Texas’ rejected ballots before Congress

By ACACIA CORONADO

Associated Press/Report for America

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Local leaders and voting advocates lashed out at Texas’ tougher new voting laws during a Thursday congressional hearing, citing tens of thousands of rejected mail ballots during the nation’s first primary of 2022 earlier this month as they embarked on a narrower push for new federal voting protections. An Associated Press report found roughly 23,000 mail ballots went uncounted during Texas’ March 2022 primary due to new voting requirements. Meanwhile, GOP lawmakers and party representatives largely ignored the rejected ballots, instead turning their focus to Harris County, where state and county officials reported delays and mix-ups at the counting station.