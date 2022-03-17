Biden Administration launches effort to improve ventilation and reduce the spread of Covid-19 in buildings

EL PASO, Texas-- The "Clean Air in Buildings Challenge" was launched today, calling building owners and operators of all types to improve their indoor air and keep occupants safe.

This challenge is a key component in the National Covid-19 Preparedness Plan, a guideline for keeping the country safe while fighting Covid-19, released by the Biden-Harris Administration earlier this month.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in collaboration with other agencies, have published a best practices guide with a set of clear recommendations organized into four groups:

Create a clean indoor air action plan that assesses indoor air quality, plans for upgrades and improvements, and includes HVAC inspections and maintenance.

Optimize fresh air ventilation by bringing in and circulating clean outdoor air indoors.

Enhance air filtration and cleaning using the central HVAC system and in-room air cleaning devices.

Engage the building community by communicating with building occupants to increase awareness, commitment, and participation.

The guide was designed to give different improvement options, including quick steps organizations can take right away as a starting place and resources to help plan for longer-term investments and improvements.

The American Rescue Plan provided $350 billion for state and local governments and $122 billion for schools that can be used to support making ventilation and filtration upgrades.