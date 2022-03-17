How you can get discounted internet thanks to federal funding

EL PASO, Texas -- Having access to the internet has become a basic utility, but not everyone can afford it. A federal program is in place to help low income families receive discounted internet.

It's called the Affordable Connectivity Program, run by the Federal Communications Commission. You can receive up to $30 off your internet, $75 if you live in tribal land, and $100 for to help you pay for a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer.

There are several ways you can qualify:

Based on your income. You must make at or below federal poverty lines.

You or your child receives SNAP, WIC, Medicaid benefits just to name a few

You or your child already receives a Lifeline benefit

You can also qualify if your child goes to a school that has free or reduced lunches, which includes many schools across the Borderland like Fabens ISD.

"We are eligible to participate in what's called the Community Eligibility Provision for this particular program," said Dr. Veronica Vigil, superintendent of Fabens ISD. "So we've sent out a letter from the school district that informs (parents) that we are participants. That is their evidence, that's their backup, that they can send in with their application that automatically makes them eligible for this particular program."

Vigil said the goal now is to help families within her district have access to internet altogether.

"More than ever, we see that the need for Wi-Fi continues to exist, it existed before Covid," Dr. Vigil said. We see this as an industry that is becoming like a utility. We wouldn't want our households to be without water without electricity, we need the internet."

To apply you must submit several documents to prove your identity like a drivers license or social security number.

You can apply online, or by mail, but the best thing to do is call your internet provider.

To learn more about the program, click here.