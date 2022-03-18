Bills cut Star Lotulelei after restocking defensive line

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills released starting defensive tackle Star Lotulelei in a move which frees up much-needed salary cap space at a position the team spent restocking in free agency this week. The ninth-year player, who sat out the 2020 season for COVID-19 reasons, had two seasons left on a five-year, $50 million contract from 2018. Lotulelei was Buffalo’s primary run-stuffer, and had 40 starts in 43 games with the Bills. Buffalo restocked its defensive line by adding free-agent tackles Jordan Phillips, Tim Settle and DaQuan Jones.